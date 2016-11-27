Anyone who has fished for Atlantic salmon knows they are some the most challenging fish on the planet to catch. You can go from not even getting a look for days to having multiples hook ups a day. I recently received a copy of a new book out about fishing the Miramichi and Cains rivers. Both are world famous for their atlantic salmon. I wish I had this book before my trip there. I would have had a little more insight and known more what to expect.

Closing the Season is a new book by Brad Burns. Brad is the founder and president of Stripers Forever and has written two other books: L.L.Bean Fly Fishing for Striped Bass Handbook and Fly Fishing Saltwater’s Finest .This book is about Atlantic salmon fishing on the Miramichi and Cains rivers in New Brunswick. Brad takes you through the last five weeks of his journal fishing in New Brunswick. He also shares with you the people that have helped him throughout his journey as well as the techniques and equipment needed to make the trip a success. The book is full of great photos of not only the rivers but the fish and some of the flies used to trick these fish into eating.

This book is well done and would make a great addition to your fishing library or gift for anyone that loves to fish for the Atlantic salmon. You can find this book and his others plus read about his fishing adventures at www.bradburnsfishing.com. I’m looking forward to checking out his other books as well.