13th Annual Freeze Up

Annual Freeze Up will be January 8th 2016 at the Mousam River in Kennebunk
brought to you by www.maineflyfish.com and Eldredge Bros Fly Shop
2015
Location:
is at Rogers Pond(which is a park) in Kennebunk,off water street, get off the Kennebunk exit coming north or south and go into Kennebunk,as you come into town water street runs down the east side of the river,all most to the end there is a park on the right called Rogers pond
Breakfast:
Jim and I will be there at 6 am setting up and cooking breakfast and coffee will be on
Lunch time:
We will be having lunch at 12ish
Who is bring stuff:
brings some type of food to share if you like
Casting Contest:
Echo 6 weight donated by http://www.echoflyfishing.com
All contest will start after breakfast,so sign up early
The Scott/ Echo rep will be there also, with rods for you to try out
Past winners, current or former guides, fly shop employees, or professional fly tyers may not enter this contest.
Kids Fly casting Contest
Same rules for the kids contest as adults
The winner gets an Echo Solo outfit donated by http://www.echoflyfishing.com
Tying Contest:
there will be a tying contest again this year, rules and prizes to be announced
Past winners, current or former guides, fly shop employees, or professional fly tyers may not enter this contest.
Winner will win half day striper trip with Mark Drummond: http://www.fishlikemad.com
Please bring your whole family