13th Annual Freeze Up

Annual Freeze Up will be January 8th 2016 at the Mousam River in Kennebunk

brought to you by www.maineflyfish.com and Eldredge Bros Fly Shop

2015

Location:

is at Rogers Pond(which is a park) in Kennebunk,off water street, get off the Kennebunk exit coming north or south and go into Kennebunk,as you come into town water street runs down the east side of the river,all most to the end there is a park on the right called Rogers pond

http://www.mapquest….3Xqiokn0QFc6b_3

Breakfast:

Jim and I will be there at 6 am setting up and cooking breakfast and coffee will be on



Lunch time:

We will be having lunch at 12ish

Who is bring stuff:

brings some type of food to share if you like

Casting Contest:

Echo 6 weight donated by http://www.echoflyfishing.com



All contest will start after breakfast,so sign up early

The Scott/ Echo rep will be there also, with rods for you to try out

Past winners, current or former guides, fly shop employees, or professional fly tyers may not enter this contest.

Kids Fly casting Contest

Same rules for the kids contest as adults

The winner gets an Echo Solo outfit donated by http://www.echoflyfishing.com

Tying Contest:

there will be a tying contest again this year, rules and prizes to be announced

Past winners, current or former guides, fly shop employees, or professional fly tyers may not enter this contest.

Winner will win half day striper trip with Mark Drummond: http://www.fishlikemad.com

Please bring your whole family

