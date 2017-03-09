Running The Coast: A Five Year Journey

“Too much time on the water? Try to walk away. No sleep? Try to think of something else. These anglers couldn’t. They all are joined by one passion that takes up most of their waking hours. A cast of of “Striped Bass lifers” and guides including IGFA Striped Bass world record holder Greg Myerson, give their all to find and outwit Striped Bass from beaches to deep ocean shelves and clearwater flats. Greg traces the eureka moment that changed his life and the sport of striped bass fishing. Sea captains lose their minds in a blitz with waves moving in, and rock god Roger Waters joins us out of nowhere to get in on the action himself. From shallow water worm hatches in Rhode Island, biblical blitzes off of Long Island’s Montauk, and neurotic fish darting on white flats, we see the striped bass pursued in every way. And while often going without sleep or food or family, we learn what it takes to catch the most mysterious and adventurous fish in the Atlantic Ocean, and maybe something about ourselves as well.

The journey began in the Chesapeake Bay and took us a thousand miles north to Maine. All of it and the ragged stops in between are now the story of what every angler does to find their path to intersect the striped bass on it’s fabled migration.”

I have always had a passion for fly fishing but striper fishermen bring that passion to a whole new level. They sometimes don’t sleep for days trying to catch that fish of a life time. They risk their lives standing on the ledges and rocks as the water crashes over them pulling them into the ocean. They push the limits of their boats on the ledges and shorelines trying to feel that tug. From Maine to the Chesapeake Bay they’re doing anything they can to catch those stripers.

Over the last 10 plus years there seems to be a flurry of fly fishing films being made. Some good and some not so good. As with any movie, there certain names that you see and just know it’s got to be a good one. In the fly fishing world that name is Jamie Howard. In my opinion, his work is at a higher level than the rest. His editing and story telling is incredible. Running The Coast is no exception. It took him 5 years to film, traveling from the Chesapeake Bay to Maine and back. He took his time trying to make sure he captured all aspects of the striper migration.

This film is over two hours long but I still watched it twice. Both times I got so caught up in their journey that I never noticed the length of the film. A true sign of the film quality. It will leave you wanting to fish with these guys and catch these great fish. Like most salt water fishermen I’ve met, they are passionate about what they do. Jamie captures their passion but also works in the conservation side of the decline in the striper population. Interestingly enough each fisherman has a different theory on that but they all agree there is an issue and something has to be done. Unfortunately, most don’t fish for stripers other than a few prime times a year and when they do they catch a few and keep their limit. They see no issue or decline but when you live and breath these fish, like the fishermen in this film, you know they are on a decline. Something has to be done about it.

Running the Coast is well worth the watch. Jamie Howard and his crew will not disappoint, instead they’ll leave you excited and anxious to get out and catch those stripers.

You can find the film at most fly shop or on his web site www.howardfilms.com