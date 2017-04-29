Day 2 Shenanigans

With more than 900 miles in our rear view mirror, we were ready for a little food wine and some much needed rest. Wilson, NC was our resting place for the night.

Day 2, SHORTS!

We were able to start the day in shorts and flip flops. Yahoo! After a long winter in Maine this was a much appreciated reward.

From shorts to welcome signs, bridges and Forest Gump, tolls and gas stations and a long awaited margarita, day 2 was a blast! We finally made it to sunny Florida!! First stop, The Square Grouper for our first margarita. We hope you enjoy our shenanigans from day 2!

The Square Grouper Tiki Bar in Jupiter, Florida

http://squaregrouper.net/

Stay tuned for day 3!