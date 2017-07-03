From a Woman’s Point of View

If you read any of my blogs, you might of noticed Day 4 in Florida was written by Stacy, well I thought she did such a great job, I asked her to start writing for www.maineflyfish.com . Her new blog is called Fly Fishing From Scratch, please go check it out. She will be entertaining !

Intro to her new blog:

Introduction to Fly Fishing

Hello everyone! As many of you know, Kevin is a fly fishing guide here in Maine. An amazing one at that. He is not only a great caster and angler but he is also incredibly knowledgable in all aspects of fly fishing. His passion is extremely contagious and it is one of the main reasons I started fly fishing. Recently Kevin asked me to start a blog for his website. He wanted me to write it from a women’s perspective. I was a little hesitant but after some thought, I agreed. So here I am, in all my glory!

Let me start off by telling you a little about myself. First things first, I’m a bit of a goofball and love to laugh so it’s likely you’ll see that come out a bit from time to time. I am a 40ish year old with three beautiful daughters, teenage daughters. They are the reason I drink wine…Kidding! Seriously, they make me laugh everyday. Each of them inspire me in different ways. I am truly grateful for them. I work full time at a country store and also have my own cleaning business. I thoroughly enjoy both my jobs. I was born and raised in Maine and couldn’t wait to “get out of here”. Well, I got away yet, here I am again. I grew up spin fishing with a worm and a bobber. I was hooked right from the get go. It wasn’t until I met Kevin though that I tried fly fishing.

Read the rest here: Fly Fishing From Scratch